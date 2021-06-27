A fire has devoured 16 boats in a typhoon shelter in Hong Kong.

A fire overtook 16 sailboats in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, sinking at least 10 boats and requiring hospital care for one person.

The fire started around 2.30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter and was put out more than six hours later.

According to public broadcaster RTHK, firefighters rescued 35 individuals from watercraft during the event.

There were no injuries reported, however one person who felt poorly was transported to the hospital.

According to a statement, the fire department employed 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets, and four breathing equipment crews to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time.