A fire breaks out within a hospital’s children’s unit, killing four newborn babies.

A fire broke out at a hospital’s children’s ward in India, killing four newborn newborns.

The fire broke out at Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital’s special newborn care unit (SNCU) in the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. The incident on the third floor of the hospital was likely started by a short circuit in the electricity board, according to authorities.

“A fire broke out in the special newborn care unit (SNCU) ward, killing four children, most likely owing to a short circuit. We arrived at the scene with others shortly after learning of the tragedy. Inside the ward, it was pitch black. We relocated the youngsters to a nearby ward “According to NDTV, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang stated.

According to India TV News, Sarang characterized the scenario inside the unit as “extremely terrifying.”

At least eighty-nine fire engines were dispatched to the location to put out the fire, according to Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

At the time of the fire, 40 children were admitted to the SNCU. Sixty-six of them were being treated in various wards. As the rescue mission was underway, several videos were released online showing horrified parents breaking down on the stairs after escaping from the children’s area. The other babies were moved to separate hospital units.

“We were unable to save three children who had already suffered major injuries as a result of the fire, which was quite traumatic. The rescue operation was quick, and the fire is now under control, but three children’s lives were lost in the process “Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, stated on Twitter. The death toll from the incident was later confirmed to be four youngsters.

“The incident has been the subject of a high-level investigation. Mohammad Suleiman, ACS (assistant chief secretary) for health and medical education, would lead the investigation “According to the chief minister.

The government also issued a compensation package worth almost $5,400 for the victims’ families.

Authorities prohibited family members and visitors from entering the hospital while the rescue operation was ongoing. The children’s ward was covered in smoke, according to an eyewitness who was inside the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state’s previous chief minister described the tragedy as “extremely painful” and requested that those involved be held accountable.