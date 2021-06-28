A fire breaks out in the kitchen of Guy Ritchie’s London tavern.

A fire has broken out in a bar owned by film filmmaker Guy Ritchie in central London.

At 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Lore of the Land bar on Conway Street in Fitzrovia.

Ten fire engines and over 70 firemen battled the flames for many hours before it was brought under control at 3.48 p.m.

The location of the incident, which was inside the extraction system and suspected to have started in the kitchen, necessitated the use of many firemen, according to a London Fire Brigade spokeswoman.

“The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent,” stated Station Commander Jason Fisby. There have been no injuries reported.

“Getting to the heart of the fire is difficult and time-consuming. The large number of fire engines on the scene reflects the necessity for a large number of firemen wearing breathing apparatus to change over quickly.

“Firefighters are salvaging items and attempting to prevent water damage on the lower floors.”

The fire’s cause is being investigated.