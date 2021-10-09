A fire breaks out in Andorra’s stadium ahead of a match against England.

A fire has broken out at the Estadi Nacional, where England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra is set to take place on Saturday.

Sky Sports broadcasted live coverage of the fire as the broadcaster prepared for the match in Andorra la Vella.

The source of the fire is unknown, but it occurred near the stadium’s TV gantry, which is surrounded by flats and other buildings.

A fire engine had already been on the site, according to Sky Sports, however it is unclear whether this will affect England’s scheduled match this weekend.

Gareth Southgate’s team includes Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Everton’s Jordan Pickford, though with the fire near the manager’s dugouts, additional information will be released when it becomes available.