A fire at a Kentucky food pantry has destroyed 100 Thanksgiving turkeys, and a woman has been arrested for arson.

According to WLEX-TV, the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Sunday inside the food bank in Garrard County, according to Lancaster City Fire and Rescue. Debra Smalling, the woman accused of starting the fire, was apprehended shortly after.

Smalling was arrested and charged on Monday. Second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief are among the counts she faces.

According to WDRB-TV, surveillance footage shows Smalling heading to the side of the building and searching through some cardboard and paper stacked against the structure. According to Smalling’s arrest citation, she acknowledged to lighting a cigarette and setting fire to the things.

About 100 Thanksgiving feasts, including over a hundred turkeys, were entirely lost in the fire, according to co-director Angela Cash.

Gregory Cash, the director of the Garrard County Food Pantry, told the outlet, “We handed out almost 1 million pounds of food out of this building.”

“Right now, it’s a complete loss. Everything was taken away from us.” Firefighters were able to put out the flames but were unable to rescue the structure. “We’re going to attempt to carry on as normal as we can,” Cash told WDRB-TV. “But it’ll take a lot of prayers and a lot of work, because, as you can see, we lost everything.” “Right now, everything is a jumble. I’m still stunned. I’m not sure how to react or what to say.” Thick smoke billowed from inside the pantry as firemen rushed to minimize the damage, according to photos posted to the charity’s Facebook page.

Cash informed Lex 18 that there were multiple gifts for kids that were supposed to be handed over the next Christmas season, which is only a month away. Every month, the pantry is said to feed over 400 seniors and 800 families. Smalling allegedly went to the pantry on a regular basis to get food, according to police.

“Our community is in distress. We’ve lost a vital resource on which so many people rely “In a Facebook post, Lancaster City Fire & Rescue said. “Please remember Gregory Scott Cash and Angie Cash, as well as all those who rely on the pantry in our community, in your prayers.”