A filthy library of child abuse videos was held by a paedophile tax collector.

For three years, a paedophile tax officer kept a horrifying collection of child sex abuse photographs.

There found 4,781 obscene photographs of children on John Lee’s computer, 134 of which were recordings of children as young as two being raped.

The 43-year-old, who had worked for HMRC for 20 years before being fired yesterday, also shared 14 child sex abuse photographs with a fellow paedophile on WhatsApp and Kik Messenger.

He informed him he wanted to have sex with a girl he knew who was 11 years old, and he even sent him a photo of her.

“All charges arose from an investigation by Merseyside Police following the execution of a warrant at his address in May last year, when police had reason to believe he had been downloading indecent photographs of children from the internet,” said Peter Hussey, prosecuting today at Liverpool Crown Court.

The photographs were discovered after a laptop and a phone were seized, according to Mr Hussey.

There were 1,006 Category B photos and 2,734 Category C images in his disgusting collection.

The court heard that 172 of the photos were movies, with 134 of them depicting child rape.

Lee used WhatsApp and Kik Messenger to share 14 photos, seven of which were videos.

Mr Hussey stated that he had traded photographs with a user known as ‘Incestloverboy,’ and that during the conversation, Lee supplied a picture of an 11-year-old girl he knew who was fully clothed and stated that he wanted to have sex with her.

Between July 25, 2017 and May 21, 2020, Lee, of Dalemeadow Road, Knotty Ash, admitted to three charges of downloading, one count of possessing, and one count of disseminating indecent pictures of children.

Defending attorney David Birrell requested the judge to take into account letters from Lee’s family and said a report from a psychosexual therapist stated that Lee “appears to have certain mental health concerns” as a result of “job related stress” and sadness.

Lee, who has no prior convictions, is “full of guilt and shame” as well as “self hate,” according to Mr Birrell.

Lee, he claimed, was “hardworking” and had worked for the civil service for 20 years. “The summary has come to an end.”