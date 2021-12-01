A filthy care home where elderly people went for ‘weeks’ without being bathed.

Some elderly residents had not been bathed, showered, or had their hair washed “in weeks” due to a filthy care home that was chronically understaffed and unmanaged.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has placed Knowsley Manor Nursing Home, on Knowsley Lane in Huyton, in special measures after an inspection discovered awful conditions.

Inspectors noted that elderly and vulnerable patients were left unattended and filthy, and that: “People were not getting the personal care they needed in accordance with their care plans.

“Some folks had not had a bath, shower, or had their hair washed in weeks, according to records.

“Despite care records stating that they received daily nailcare, some persons had extremely unclean fingernails.”

Concerns were made about residents “not receiving safe and appropriate care, safe administration of medicines, infection control, and staffing,” so the CQC dispatched an inspection team into the institution last month.

After a “focused” examination that focused on whether it was “safe” and “well-led,” Knowsley Manor, which is run by HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider, was swiftly rated “inadequate.”

The CQC also issued six safeguarding notices to Knowsley Council in relation to suspected neglect and one for the entire service in relation to hazardous drug delivery.

The inspection report, which was released last week, stated that there were just insufficient employees to keep Knowsley Manor secure, with one employee telling the CQC team: “Staffing is always in short supply. We scurry around like chickens with no heads “..

In addition to a lack of care personnel, the CQC stated that there was a lack of housekeeping employees, which contributed to the facility’s filthy state.

The following is from the report: “The house was filthy and unsanitary, and there were foul odors in certain areas.

“The bedclothes, curtains, and bedframes of some people were filthy and soiled.

“The devices that people utilized, such as wheelchairs and stand aids, were covered with grime.

“Stains and grime were visible on frequently touched portions of the house, such as door handles, push plates, and door frames.

“The walls, floor, doors, furniture, and pressure relief pillows in the sitting areas were all dusty and soiled.”

The inspection crew found that some rooms lacked pillows and duvets. “The summary has come to an end.”