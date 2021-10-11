A Filipino nurse is killed when a mugger fleeing a crime scene in New York slams into her.

Officials and her family have confirmed that a 58-year-old New Jersey nurse who was beaten in New York City by a homeless man with apparent mental health concerns has died.

Maria Ambrocio died on Sunday, hours after being taken off life support, according to the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

“They’ve just turned off the power to her. She’s left, “Carlito, Ambrocio’s brother, informed the New York Post through text message.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Ambrocio, an oncology nurse from Bayonne, New Jersey, was walking through Times Square with companions. Friends and family stated she had gone to the Philippines Consulate in Midtown with a friend and had lunch before returning home.

Jermaine Foster, 26, was arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a woman near West 41st Street and Broadway and fleeing the scene.

According to a more recent report by the New York Post, witnesses stated Foster sped through the Crossroads of the World after allegedly grabbing the phone and collided with Ambrocio. According to the criminal complaint, Ambrocio slammed her head on the pavement, knocking her unconscious and leaving her foaming at the mouth.

“I heard a loud thud as if something had hit the concrete… And I looked down and saw her blouse but not her face, and I exclaimed, ‘Oh my God, Ning,’ as I call her “Emilia Cruz, 70, said she was walking behind Ambrocio when Foster threw her to the ground.

“‘Ning, what happened?’ I inquired. ‘Awaken.’ And then she was gone. She had already passed out. She isn’t responding to my questions. I continue to pick her up. Her mouth was foaming with saliva. ‘Call 911,’ I said “Cruz, a nurse who worked with Ambrocio at Bayonne Medical Center, agreed.

With head injuries, Ambrocio was taken to Bellevue.

She was ruled brain dead after she apparently never regained consciousness.

Foster was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of robbery in connection with Ambrocio’s death and the suspected phone theft.

Foster was also charged with robbery and burglary for allegedly breaking into the apartment of a third victim near Sixth Avenue and 38th Street less than two hours before the two previous occurrences. According to the victim, he sat on the woman’s couch and exclaimed, “I’m an African royal!” before fleeing with roughly $15.

Foster was ordered jailed without bail in the murder case by Judge Frank Nervo, with a $50,000 bail set.