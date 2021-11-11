A fight breaks out in Swindon Old Town, and two Liverpool men are arrested.

Four guys from Merseyside have been arrested after a brawl at a Swindon bar.

Wiltshire Police confirmed they are investigating a ‘large-scale disruption’ that began around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

The event occurred near the Victoria Pub on Victoria Road in the Old Town, and emergency services were dispatched.

Several people were allegedly assaulted during the incident, according to detectives, including victims who have yet to come forward to police.

Five persons have been arrested as a result of police inquiries, three of whom are from Liverpool, one from Sefton, and another from Swindon.

Two 24-year-old men from Liverpool and a 22-year-old guy from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of violent disturbance.

On suspicion of violent disorder, a 22-year-old man from Sefton has also been arrested.

A 41-year-old Swindon man was detained on suspicion of causing actual bodily injury.

While investigations continue, all five have been freed under investigation.

“This was a large-scale disorder involving numerous people,” police constable Jamie Brown said. “We’ve been conducting thorough investigations and have arrested five people, but we know there were more people involved, as well as further victims who have not made contact with police.”

“Please contact us as soon as possible since the information you have could be crucial to our investigation.”

“Violence of this type will not be condoned, and those involved’s actions would undoubtedly have scared people trying to enjoy a night out in Old Town.”

“We will continue to conduct investigations to guarantee that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

Officers investigating the case are now asking for witnesses and more victims to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference crime number 54210109532.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.