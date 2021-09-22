A fight between a 15-foot King Cobra and a Giant Monitor Lizard was captured on film.

An Indian forest officer recently captured a struggle between a 15-foot king cobra and a gigantic monitor lizard on camera. A local journalist was seen the video, and she later publicized it on social media.

Officials added that king cobras devour other snakes, hence the location was odd. It wouldn’t be the first time a king cobra has been seen in the country feasting on a monitor lizard.

According to the International Business Times, the incident occurred in a forest in the Indian state of Kerala. The fight lasted about ten minutes, according to journalist Bobins Abraham Vayalil, until the two went their own ways.

The two take turns biting each other in the video, which was purportedly captured by a forest official and published on Twitter by Vayalil. The lizard and the snake are coiled around each other for the bulk of the one-and-a-half-minute film.

a store in India The lizard eventually escaped and went to the forest, according to Mathrubhumi. When the struggle was ended, the snake slithered away as well.

According to the National Zoo, a king cobra’s diet consists primarily of other snakes. As a result, a wildlife official told Mathrubhumi that the cobra may have mistook the lizard’s tail for the tail of a smaller snake. If the mood strikes, cobras will eat other cold-blooded creatures.

King cobras have been discovered eating monitor lizards before, according to Conservation India. Cobra sightings had become a common occurrence in some parts of the Chikmagalur region, located in the Indian state of Karnataka, according to a photographer who photographed the moment one cobra sank its fangs into a monitor in 2013. He noted that the prevalence of rat snakes and monitor lizards in such locations was likely to blame.

A cobra must “bite and hang on” to kill its prey, according to National Geographic. This is due to the fact that they kill with venom.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the venom is a neurotoxic that causes the victim’s respiration and heartbeat to halt.

According to IBTimes, authorities in India do not believe the monitor lizard in Kerala was poisoned because its bite was “not severe enough.”

Despite being bitten by the lizard, the king cobra escaped unscathed, according to the local newspaper Daily Thanthi.

