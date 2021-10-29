A field trip to a bar by an elementary class has resulted in death threats directed at the school board.

After posting a message on social media about a field trip elementary school children went to a bar and grill in a largely LGBTQ neighborhood, a school board member in Florida said she got death threats this week.

Sarah Leonardi, a member of the Broward County School Board, told WFOR-TV in Miami that she has been “attacked with discriminatory comments and death threats,” and that some of her friends and family members have also been targeted.

The uproar originated from a field trip to Rosie’s Bar and Grill in Wilton Manors by several pupils from Wilton Manors Elementary School earlier this week. Leonardi shared photos from the visit on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, writing that she was “SO humbled” to be a part of the trip’s chaperoning.

“The students and I had a great time walking over and learning a lot about our neighborhood!” The message added, “A huge thank you to @RosiesBnG for hosting this unique field trip every year.”

I was so delighted to be asked to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to Rosie’s! The students and I had a great time walking over and learning a lot about our neighborhood! Thank you so much to @RosiesBnG for arranging this unique field trip each year! pic.twitter.com/A3rpMbyUJP — Sarah Leonardi (@bcpsleonardi), member of the School Board 27th of October, 2021 Other members of the community, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, reacted negatively to Leonardi’s post. Leonardi may have planned the field trip “EXPECTING that some parents would object, so she could contact the FBI and go on MSNBC to explain all the ‘threatening texts’ she’s received from ‘insurrectionist’ parents,” according to Pushaw’s tweet, which included a snapshot of the bar and grill’s menu. The field trip was part of a lesson called “how we organize ourselves” in which kids learn about the organizational structure and responsibilities of a community, according to Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the United States and the second-largest in Florida.

The children “learn about the different types of occupations that go into running a restaurant, how to pay for their meal, and how to tip the server.” This is a condensed version of the information.