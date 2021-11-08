A female hockey goalie who was the target of obscene chants from students is back on the ice.

The student-athlete, whose identity was withheld by the Associated Press, is a member of the Mars Area High School Fightin’ Planets team. Students from rival Armstrong High School taunted her with vulgarities when she took the ice against their River Hawks team on October 28. A video of the incident was shared on social media, and 50 to 60 kids were recognized as part of the chants.

The student and her Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League team, the Arctic Foxes, played another game on November 6. The audience erupted in applause and support for her.

In a statement, Mars coach Steve Meyers defended his player, emphasizing the student’s importance to the squad.

“We don’t have anyone else,” Meyers explained. “She is a varsity and JV player for us.” We’ve had a lot of girls in this league previously, but nothing like this has ever happened. This should not happen, given the extensive training we receive as coaches in the areas of safe sports and sportsmanship. It’s incredibly terrible that it failed so terribly.” Armstrong students are not permitted to attend River Hawks games, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. For the rest of the season, the River Hawks were also on probation.

The incident’s inquiry is still ongoing.

Siblings of Armstrong varsity players are only permitted to attend if they enter and sit with a parent or guardian, and the school must provide a monitor at each home and away varsity game.

The pupils’ acts were described by League Commissioner John Mucha as “disgusting” and “certainly more than kids being kids.”

“The game should’ve been paused until the spectators were removed out of the building or the behavior ceased,” Mucha said.

In a tweet, Team USA Women’s Hockey Olympian Meghan Duggan expressed her support for the Mars player.

"Women and girls all throughout the hockey community are proud of YOU every time you take the rink!" she exclaimed. "You stand for so much more than the venomous comments that were hurled at you."