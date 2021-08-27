A female Afghan robotics team has escaped the Taliban in order to pursue their “achievements” and “dreams.”

According to one of its members, an all-female Afghan robotics team left the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan to pursue their “achievements” and “dreams.”

The Afghan Dreamers robotics team, which consists of four women and a man, landed in Mexico on Tuesday after traveling through six countries. The team has gained international recognition and competed in robotics contests, winning an award in 2017. They were most recently focusing on creating COVID-19 ventilators out of automobile materials.

“We left because we didn’t want the Taliban to terminate our history,” said Saghar, a 17-year-old who did not want to use her last name to protect her family in Afghanistan. “We wanted to stay on track with our goals and make our aspirations a reality, therefore we wanted to continue on our current route. As a result, we made the decision to leave Afghanistan in search of a safe haven.

“The situation outside of our homes was extremely dangerous, especially for our team, which has a high profile, status, and achievement, which is not something that the Taliban administration values,” Saghar remarked.

The robotics team’s female members expressed a want to assist others who stay in their nation following the Taliban’s takeover.

“We are anxious about the future of our home,” Saghar added.

“Many people are leaving, but there are still girls who have ambitions, and there are also individuals who have dreams, and we urge countries all around the world to assist Afghanistan achieve peace so that the girls there can continue on their path.”

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan earlier this month, the crew withdrew, as the Taliban have been hostile to women working or attending school after a certain age.

They claimed in an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday that they planned to keep working and save those who were left behind.

The young ladies are dressed in embroidered team outfits. Because of their accomplishment, they were put in risk in Afghanistan.

The young women had made the decision to evacuate a month or two before they were due to arrive in Herat, in western Afghanistan.