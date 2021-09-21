A felony charge has been filed against a Pennsylvania man who stole 43 cents and faces a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

A Pennsylvania man faces up to seven years in prison after making a price calculation error that resulted in his buying Pepsi and then departing without paying the remaining 43 cents.

In August, Joseph Sobolewski went into a convenience shop in Perry County, Pennsylvania, where he saw a Mountain Dew advertisement offering two 20-ounce bottles of Mountain Dew for $3.

Sobolewski paid $2 for a bottle of Mountain Dew and walked out of the store. After leaving the store, he noticed that one bottle of Mountain Dew was $2.29 instead of $1.50, leaving him with a balance of 43 cents after taxes.

Sobolewski was followed outside by a store clerk who informed him that he still owed money for the drink. Sobolewski managed to flee, but he was apprehended and charged with a felony by Pennsylvania State police officers. In addition, he was held on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

Sobolewski’s case, according to reform advocates who spoke to The Express-Times, highlights three major issues: police sending minor offenses into criminal courts; magisterial district judges setting excessive bonds; and Pennsylvania’s strict “three strikes” law for retail theft, which ignores the value of the item in the third arrest.

Over ten years ago, Sobolewski was convicted of stealing after filling up a tank of gas and departing without paying. Sobolewski was arrested for the second time in December 2011 for stealing a $39.99 pair of sneakers from K-Mart in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Sobolewski was sentenced to three months in jail for violating his probation and paying more than $866 in fines and costs for the second incident.

The director of the Pennsylvania Board of Parole, Brandon Flood, told The Express-Times that Sobolewski’s case should be investigated further.

“If someone’s thefts were getting worse or bigger in value, I’d get the deterrent factor,” Flood added. “However, it is the lack of discretion that troubles me. It’s problematic because the amount isn’t taken into account.”

“The low value, in this case, is unique, but the situation is not,” Nyssa Taylor, the ACLU Philadelphia’s criminal justice policy counsel, told the publication.

