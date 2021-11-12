A federal judge will hear arguments over the lifting of gray wolf protections in parts of the United States.

During a hearing to determine whether gray wolves were properly classified under the Endangered Species Act, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White made the ruling. The US Justice Department contended that they weren’t, claiming that gray wolves in particular aren’t unique enough to be considered a species.

“If there isn’t that species, the service doesn’t have the capacity to regulate it,” contended Michael Eitel of the Justice Department’s natural resources section.

Wildlife supporters, on the other hand, believe that permitting hunters to trap wolves could halt the gray wolf’s recovery after being declared an endangered species. They are fighting for the animals to be placed back under the act’s protection in order to protect them.

“They can’t take this shortcut,” said Kristen Boyles of Earthjustice, who is representing a number of animal organizations. “One of the victims of the Fish and Wildlife Service argument is that we are not here today discussing the important questions of what wolves require in terms of protection and where those protections are required.” Republican states contended that removing such limits would assist to reduce the wolf population, which they claimed was increasing. Furthermore, some government officials argue that limits are unneeded because gray wolves have evolved to the point where they may repopulate after being hunted.

By the 1930s, wolves had practically vanished from most of the United States. Many states’ populations have increased as a result of protective measures, while wildlife enthusiasts feel that more needs to be done.

In the coming days, the hearing is scheduled to continue.

The destiny of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been hailed as a conservation success story is on the line. Hunters and farmers enraged by wolf assaults on large game herds and cattle have reacted angrily to the comeback.

Judge White questioned if the government’s strategy amounted to a “back door” removal of safeguards.

In response, Eitel stated that the wildlife service was "not attempting to avoid its commitments" when it came to wolf recovery, but that the attorneys for the wildlife groups were.