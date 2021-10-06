A federal judge will decide whether a former CEO who defrauded investors will be sentenced to two years in prison.

On Thursday, a federal judge will decide how much time Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of SCANA Corp., will spend in jail for defrauding investors in a botched nuclear plant building project. According to the Associated Press, Marsh agreed with prosecutors that he should serve two years in jail for the crimes, but a federal court will determine whether to uphold the arrangement or offer him an alternative punishment.

Marsh duped investors with misleading forecasts in news materials and phone calls while seeking to develop two nuclear facilities in South Carolina that never produced a smidgeon of power. According to prosecutors, he wanted the investors to keep pouring money into the project and keeping the company’s stock price high.

Marsh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses in federal court and state court, respectively, in February. He wasn’t punished because a large-scale federal investigation was still ongoing, but his lawyers claimed in court papers that he wants to begin serving his sentence immediately so he can care for his dying wife.

Marsh is the first executive to be sentenced to prison as a result of the nuclear disaster. A second former SCANA executive has pled guilty, as has a representative of Westinghouse Electric Co., the principal contractor for the construction of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant. A second Westinghouse executive has been charged and will face charges in the near future.

Marsh’s plea to serve his whole term on both sets of crimes in federal prison was granted by prosecutors.

Marsh has already made a $5 million reparation payment. Marsh received $5 million from SCANA in 2017, the year the utility abandoned the chronically behind schedule project in Fairfield County.

Authorities said in an 87-page Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against them in 2020 that his acts drained more than $1 billion from the pockets of ratepayers and investors.

