A federal judge says it’s “amazing” that the 9/11 perpetrators in custody haven’t been “brought to justice.”

A behind-the-scenes look at Zacarias Moussaoui’s trial, which demonstrated how tough the case was to pursue, disclosed Thursday. Moussaoui is the only individual ever convicted in a US court in connection with the September 11 attacks.

In an online panel, the chief prosecutor, Rob Spencer, presiding U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, and Moussaoui’s lawyer, Ed MacMahon, agreed that despite the case’s difficulties, it showed how the court system can offer closure.

Accused September 11 participants Ramzi bin al-Shibh or Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who are still held in Guantanamo, have yet to face charges.

“It astounds me that the remainder of the criminals in this case have not been apprehended,” Brinkema added.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

At a time when military prosecutors and others wanted Moussaoui to face a tribunal at Guantanamo Bay, Spencer and others in the Justice Department campaigned to keep him in civilian courts.

Spencer remembered Thursday during an online forum held by federal prosecutors in Virginia that “when things weren’t looking rosy for us on the prosecution, we would joke to one other that you could hear the Black Hawk helicopter coming to pick him up and take him to Gitmo.” The discussion was held to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Brinkema, who ruled over the case, said she and her clerks were concerned at times during the trial that prosecutors wouldn’t be able to get past the first hurdle with the jury and prove that Moussaoui was legally eligible for the death penalty.

Brinkema continued, “And then Moussaoui took the stand.”

He then recanted his assertion that he was meant to have hijacked a fifth plane and flown it into the White House. On cross-examination, he delighted in the deaths, making fun of the victims and their families.

Brinkema stated, “He basically blasted their defense out of the water.” “As soon as he started talking, I thought to myself, ‘He’s just lost them [the jury].’

Before the attacks, Moussaoui was arrested in August 2001, when his attempts to gain advanced flight training drew suspicion. In December, he was charged with being a member of the al-Qaida plot that carried out the 3,000-person attack.

It took a long time. This is a condensed version of the information.