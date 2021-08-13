A federal judge says he can’t stop Biden’s eviction because his “hands are tied.”

Although she feels the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium is illegal, a federal judge stated Friday that her “hands are tied” and she can’t stop it.

Judge Dabney Friedrich of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia informed landlords who wanted the eviction prohibition lifted that she couldn’t overrule an appeals court decision from the spring.

Landlords in Alabama who are contesting the moratorium are expected to file an appeal.

Friedrich stated that the new temporary eviction prohibition imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week is very similar to the version she found to be unconstitutional in May. Freidrich put her decision on hold at the time to allow the administration to appeal.

This time, she added, she is obligated to follow an appeals court ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which sits above her.

The landlords are expected to go to the Supreme Court if the D.C. Circuit does not grant them what they want.

By a 5-4 ruling in late June, the high court refused to allow evictions to resume. Because the moratorium was slated to expire at the end of July, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was part of the small majority, said he agreed with Friedrich but was voting to keep it in place.

Kavanaugh stated at the time that he would oppose any further extension unless Congress gave explicit authorization, which it has yet to do.

President Joe Biden admitted last week that there were legal concerns with the new moratorium, but stated that a legal battle over the new CDC order would give time for the distribution of part of the $45 billion in rental assistance that had been approved but not been used.