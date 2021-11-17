A federal judge has struck down a provision that prevents states from using relief funds to offset tax cuts.

In Alabama, U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler decided that Congress overstepped its bounds by imposing the tax burden on the states. Thirteen states sued over the mandate, with Coogler ruling in their favor and instructing the Treasury Department not to implement it.

The tax-cut restrictions, according to Coogler, are “a federal invasion of State sovereignty” that is “unconstitutionally unclear,” leaving states uncertain whether their tax cuts will result in a payback of federal cash.

“The Tax Mandate’s prohibition on direct or indirect state tax reduction forces states to adopt a specific—and federally favored—tax policy,” Coogler noted. This “may dissuade” states from “considering any tax cuts for fear of losing ARPA subsidies.” The American Rescue Plan, which was defeated, provided states with $195 billion in flexible relief money, but it stipulated that states could not use the funds to lower taxes by utilizing federal relief dollars to offset revenue reductions.

The tax-cut limits, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal, are “an unprecedented and unlawful assault on state sovereignty by the federal government.”

Officials from neighboring states applauded the decision on Tuesday.

“This decision assures our citizens aren’t left with an unforeseen charge from the feds years from now,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stated.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the ruling “clears the way” for the state to seek a grocery sales tax drop “without fear of federal retaliation.”

The money should be used for its original purpose, which is pandemic recovery, according to Justice Department lawyers representing the Treasury Department.

In an August court filing, federal lawyers stated, “Congress did not grant Rescue Plan funding for States to replace intended declines in net tax income; it authorized the money to help States economically recover from the pandemic in ways they otherwise could not.”

“States are allowed to lower all the taxes they choose,” federal government lawyers noted, “as long as they don’t utilize federal help to ‘balance’ any decreased revenue.”

Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia have joined the case.