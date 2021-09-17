A federal judge has denied the Department of Justice’s request for an injunction against the Texas abortion law.

A federal court on Thursday refused the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) plea to temporarily block Texas’ abortion ban (SB 8) and decided that the case’s October 1 hearing will not be delayed, meaning the state’s controversial new law will remain in effect for at least the next two weeks.

According to The Texas Tribune, rather than ruling on the DOJ’s injunction request immediately away, Judge Robert Pitman scheduled a hearing for October to hear arguments on whether to allow the restraining order. Pitman refused the Justice Department’s opposed motion for an expedited briefing the next day, September 16, in order to expedite the hearing.

Pitman, an Obama appointment, stated in his order that Texas “wished to be heard.” He signed a statement giving the state until September 29 to reply to the DOJ request, while the department has until October 1 to answer.

The judge appeared to be following the rules, according to Steve Vladeck, a CNN legal expert and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

Vladeck told CNN that the Court of Appeals had already blocked his attempt to convene a comparable hearing in the challenge to SB 8 brought by Texas abortion clinics. “By refusing to issue a temporary restraining order in this case, he virtually prevents Texas from requesting that the Court of Appeals likewise halt this hearing before it takes place.”

The Department of Justice requested an injunction, claiming that women’s constitutional rights were being violated.

“The vast majority of women seeking abortions in Texas are being turned away because all providers in Texas are abiding to SB 8,” the DOJ said. “At the same time, clinics in surrounding states are receiving frightened calls from patients in Texas, and the number of child patients, survivors of sexual assault, patients with a maternal or fetal diagnosis, and patients with later gestational ages continues to rise.”

By the time the injunction hearing takes place, the Texas legislation prohibiting abortion as soon as a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which normally happens around six weeks before most individuals realize they’re pregnant, will have been in force for a month.

The law was approved by a 5-4 vote of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court stated at the time that it was not ruling on the bill's constitutionality, but it was.