A federal judge has blocked the Seminole Tribe’s gambling and online sports betting agreement with the state of Florida.

Judge Dabney Friedrich of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida discovered that a multimillion-dollar agreement between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state of Florida allowing online betting violated a federal rule requiring a person to be physically present on tribal land when wagering, effectively blocking the decision.

It was discovered in a judgement issued Monday in a case filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida challenging the Interior Department’s approval of the arrangement.

According to Local10.com, a representative for Magic City Casino stated in a statement, “Last night’s verdict was a triumph for family-owned businesses like ours that pay their fair share of taxes and think the free market should guide the business operations of gambling facilities.”

The Seminole Tribe filed an appeal of Friedrich’s decision on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the state and tribe contended that because bets are handled on tribal lands, consumers can wager from anywhere in the state.

“When a federal statute authorizes an activity solely at certain locations, parties may not avoid that limitation by ‘deeming’ their action to occur where it, as a real matter, does not,” Friedrich said in her opinion.

Friedrich also mentioned that, pursuant to a 2018 state constitutional amendment, gambling outside of tribal territories must be submitted to a referendum.

The tribe will also be unable to add roulette and craps to their Florida casinos as a result of the ruling. This may have paved the way for non-Indian casinos to follow suit.

After a Supreme Court judgement in 2018, Florida became the most recent state to authorize sports betting. Sports betting sanctions in Nevada and other jurisdictions were lifted as a result of the verdict. Before Friedrich’s judgment, bets on the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app began taking place on November 1st, according to Local10.com.

Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, negotiated the deal with the tribe earlier this year, and the Republican-controlled legislature quickly approved it, with the state potentially getting $20 billion over the next 30 years.

The deal’s detractors applauded the decision, claiming that it also breaches a constitutional requirement that prohibits the growth of gaming outside of tribal territories without voter permission. Norman Braman, a Miami billionaire who has fought for years against. This is a condensed version of the information.