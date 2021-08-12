A federal inmate has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for plotting the assassination of a US Attorney and an informant.

Acting US Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced on Wednesday that Richard Robert Gilbert, a BOP inmate, will serve 21 years in federal prison for plotting to hire a hitman to assassinate the US attorney and an informant.

Gilbert, 52, had already served 130 months in federal prison in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for distributing methamphetamine in 2017. Gilbert used a smuggled mobile phone while detained at FCI Edgefield to plan the killings of the prosecutor and a witness in his drug trafficking case.

Gilbert communicated with a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) undercover task force officer posed as a hitman for hire. Gilbert handed the undercover officer a $2000 check from his jail account as a down payment for the murders, according to court evidence acquired from multiple taped phone calls.

Gilbert sought to deceive BOP officers by concealing the check’s information. According to court documents, he indicated that the payment was for a “investment firm.”

Gilbert also made numerous maps of where he thought the witness in the Kentucky case lived, according to the evidence. He offered the undercover cop detailed instructions on how to dodge the property’s security cameras, and he planned to use additional income from multiple properties to pay for the coordination of the revenge murders. He intended to use the proceeds from other properties to pay for the attorney’s assassination.

In January, a federal judge accepted Gilbert’s guilty plea, which specified that he would serve 262 months in prison in addition to his 130-month term.

“Those who seek violent vengeance against law enforcement officials and those who assist the US government will continue to be held accountable,” said US Attorney McCoy. “With our law enforcement partners, we stand united. We will not be deterred by bad actors and will uphold the rule of law.”

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Michael Mule, Gilbert was defended by public defender Eric Soderdahl and the Federal Public Defender District of South Carolina.

