A federal court in Indiana has ruled that the state’s pandemic unemployment benefits will be terminated.

The Indiana Court of Appeals declared today that Republican Governor Eric Holcomb has the authority to pull Indiana out of the federal pandemic unemployment program, overturning an earlier court decision.

The court stated in its conclusion that Indiana Code did not require the state to participate in the CARES program, and that the plaintiff, Concerned Clergy of Indiana, an advocacy group, had not demonstrated “a realistic chance of success” at the earlier hearing.

Holcomb sought to discontinue the program after seeing “help wanted” signs all around the state and concluding that pandemic relief initiatives were a significant factor in the lack of personnel.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indiana’s unemployment rate rose to nearly 17% in April 2020, but is now hovering around 4%.

“Help wanted signs can be found all across Indiana, and our economy, which took a knock last year, is now roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine. In his address, Holcomb stated, “I am hearing from numerous sector firms that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to expand.” “Every section of our state has a plethora of job opportunities, with many more coming online every week.”

Concerned Clergy filed a lawsuit in Marion County Court after the order went into effect on June 19, claiming that the state was obligated to apply for the available benefits.

Holcomb’s administration filed an appeals court application to overturn the decision, but the request was denied, requiring the state to reinstate the benefits. The state would then continue to contest the lower court’s verdict, resulting in the court of appeals issuing a fresh judgement.

The plaintiffs’ case did not meet the threshold to prevent the state from acting, according to the appeals court, because they had now demonstrated “reasonable likelihood of success.” As a result, the appeals court held that the lower court “abused its discretion” in preventing the governor from pulling Indiana out of the program.

“Because we determine that Indiana Code section 22-4-37-1 does not necessitate participation in the CARES Act programs,” the court said, “the State’s decision to terminate the benefits did not violate the statute.” “Plaintiffs haven’t done so. This is a condensed version of the information.