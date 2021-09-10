A faulty COVID-19 nasal swab test resulted in a nine-month leak of a man’s brain fluid.

In one startling case, a guy had his cerebrospinal fluid pouring out his nose after a botched COVID-19 test.

According to Yahoo News, the victim, a 40-year-old Czech woman, was given a nasal swab test in March of last year.

After being exposed to a COVID sufferer, he decided to get tested.

Despite the fact that his test was negative, he began to have a runny nose from his right nostril. Initially, the patient dismissed the symptoms, supposing they were caused by allergies.

According to a report published Thursday in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, the “runny nose” persisted, prompting him to seek medical advice in December.

“He did not show any signs of meningitis during this time.” The first ENT expert assessment took place in December 2020, nine months after the first symptom emerged, according to the researchers.

After examining him, the physicians discovered “clear nasal discharge” and ordered a CT scan. The scan also revealed that the man’s cribriform plate, a spongy bone that connects the nose with the brain, had been injured.

A cerebrospinal leak (CSK leaks) is a condition in which the clear fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord spills out via the nose. According to the Cleveland Clinic, leaking usually occurs from only one side of the nose.

Meningitis, an infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, can be caused by such leaks. CSF leaks might go unnoticed for years before causing major consequences.

Antibiotics were provided, and surgery was performed as well. He was sternly forbidden from blowing his nose. Three weeks later, he had fully recovered, with the only symptom remaining his loss of sense of smell on the right side of his nose.

A woman experienced a CSF fluid leak when her COVID-19 nasal swab test went tragically wrong last year, according to a report. The woman had gone for a nose test before undergoing elective hernia surgery, according to reports. She did see clear fluid pouring out of one side of her nose, however. Headaches, vomiting, neck stiffness, and allergy to light were also experienced by the woman. She underwent surgery afterwards and has now fully recovered.