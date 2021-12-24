A father’s heartfelt plea to his lost kid, who has been missing for seven months.

The family of a guy who has been missing for seven months has made a desperate plea for him to return home.

Huw Williams, a 25-year-old Chester man, was last seen in the Sherwood district of Nottingham in May of this year.

Huw has not been seen since then, leaving his family and friends in limbo and hoping he will contact them, according to NottinghamshireLive.

The UK’s top 20 most sought individuals

Huw, who has autism, is characterized by his family as a profoundly caring and affectionate individual who is quick to make friends.

“He truly puts people ahead of himself, he cares for others, and he is a good person for that reason,” Huw’s father Steve stated.

“People like him, and he’s really honest with them.”

“His warm-hearted personality is at the core of who he is.” And we hope that, in some ways, that is the type of self-defense strategy that would have helped him get work.

“Because he could stroll into any cafe, pub, or restaurant, mingle with the patrons, and get a job right away.”

“It’s ironic that he’s supposed to have bad communication because of his autism, which he has, but it doesn’t show up in his ability to interact with others.”

“He’s more open and engaged than most individuals, and he makes friends more quickly.” That is what makes him such a great person: he sees people for who they are and accepts them for who they are.

“He makes buddies with just about everyone.” That is very much who he is, and it is what makes him such a unique individual.” It’s been a rough year for his family, and it’ll be even more difficult for the holidays.

They are pleading with Huw to contact them and claim they miss him “hugely.”

“Obviously, we’ve had a rough time,” Steve continued.

“We’ve returned to our original position.” I believe he needed to be away to find some space for himself, to straighten himself out, and to get his mind in the right place.

“However, that is obviously very tough for us.” “We’ve arrived.” “The summary comes to an end.”