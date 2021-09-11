A father’s farewell message to his family before his untimely demise on 9/11.

The world will come to a halt to mourn the thousands of people who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, twenty years ago today.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 men hijacked four commercial airplanes and flew them towards key US landmarks, killing over 3,000 people.

The news that American Airlines Flight 11 had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan was broadcast to millions of people.

In a sad tragedy, a student, 18, fell four floors to her death from her flat.

A second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the South Tower seventeen minutes later, according to footage.

A total of 2,753 people were killed in the two assaults, with another 184 killed when American Airlines Flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon in Washington.

Another 40 passengers and crew members died when a plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of people died, including 67 people from the United Kingdom, while the world watched in horror.

Father-of-three One of the victims was Ron Gilligan, a 43-year-old Everton supporter from Kirkby.

When the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower between the 93rd and 99th floors at 8.46 a.m. New York time, the stockbroker with Cantor Fitzgerald was at his office on the 103rd floor of the North Tower.

Ron and his Speke-born wife Liz had relocated to New York after Ron secured his dream job. With their three children, Ashley, Ainsley, and Dherran, they had begun a new life.

Ron didn’t realize the gravity of the situation until the plane hit just a few floors below his workplace. He attempted to assist colleagues in escaping the flames, unaware that he was trapped above the flames with no way out.

He sent urgent texts to his loved ones, promising he would see them again, as he realized the gravity of the situation. The tower fell apart seconds later.

Dherran, his son, revealed in 2013 that he has visited Ground Zero many times over the years and considers it to be his father’s final resting place.

“I suppose being there is like being closer to my dad because it is his final resting place,” Dherran added.

“The summary comes to an end.”