A devoted father of three died unexpectedly in a “absolute catastrophe” that left his family “totally distraught.”

Many people knew David Finnigan as Dava, and his death on July 12 prompted an outpouring of passionate condolences praising him for his “big heart.”

The 35-year-old from Wallasey was a die-hard Liverpool FC supporter as well as a music fan who enjoyed attending festivals.

Lauren Mcnabb, his fiancée, previously told The Washington Newsday that he was a devoted father who adored his children, Jim, 14, stepdaughter Eva, nine, and Frankie, two.

Mr Finnigan, a gas and heating engineer who served in the army in Afghanistan and helped run a grassroots football club, received more tributes today at the Gerard Majella Courthouse inquiry into his death.

Claremont Church, Sandy Way, Wallasey, held a memorial service for the community hero on July 30.

“I’m very delighted to have had him as my son, and his sisters are very proud to have had him as a brother,” Mr Finnigan’s mother said at today’s inquest.

“He really had a tremendous heart – he would give you his last dime if you needed it,” Ms Mcnabb previously stated.

“He idolized his children, as well as his mother and father, and he was always there for them.

“He adored his brother John, as well as his two sisters Julia and Jane. Dava was the baby, and they all joked that he was ‘the favorite.’

“He had a lot of friends, but they weren’t just friends; they were all like family to him, and he adored them as well.

“Dava was just a wonderful person; he had the biggest smile and heart, and he was everyone’s rock.”

“He was just so amusing, he understood how to make me laugh when I was down,” she continued.

“He loved his football, he was a big Liverpool supporter, and he enjoyed going to festivals and listening to music.”

Hoylake-based band Mr Finnigan was also honored by The Coral, who said in a tweet: “Dava Finnegan, one of the original and very finest. You will be sadly missed. Please accept my condolences. X”

