A father of three wakes up in anguish after hearing a “popping” noise at the gym.

After hearing a “pop” at the gym while lifting weights, a father of three needed surgery.

Barry Rowlands, 38, described how he was going about his daily routine when he noticed a nagging soreness in his left shoulder.

“I heard a popping sound but didn’t think anything of it at the time,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The next day, I couldn’t move my arm because it was in excruciating pain.”

Doctors discovered that the tendons had detached from his shoulder bone during an MRI scan, and Barry, from New Ferry, Wirral, would require surgery to repair them.

Barry, the father of Ethan, 11, Lukas, 8, and Archie, 6, did not want to be knocked out for the operation, so his surgeon, Simon Robbinson at Clatterbridge Hospital, agreed to his uncommon request.

“The prospect of being put to sleep, I don’t know, worried me, so I requested if I could be awake for the procedure,” Barry explained.

“My surgeon claimed he’d never done anything like that before, but he agreed, so I was awake for the entire five-hour procedure.”

Barry had brought his iPad into the hospital with him to keep him occupied while the medical team reattached his tendons and placed anchors to his shoulder, but he never used it.

“I just watched the entire procedure – it was fascinating, I enjoyed it, and I would definitely recommend it,” he said.

“The crew was fantastic; the anesthesiologist kept me comfortable during the process, and I was able to ask my surgeon questions about what he was doing.”

Barry revealed that he isn’t the kind to hide behind the cushions while a medical drama airs on TV, and that if his arm doesn’t recover by January, he is ready to have the operation done again awake.

“My kids think I’m crazy for going through it awake, but it didn’t phase me at all,” he said.

“I can use my arm now; there is some pain, and I am still receiving physiotherapy, but it will take time to recover, as my doctors have told me.

“There was no forewarning that this would happen, and it did.”

