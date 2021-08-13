A father-of-six with a “heart of pure gold” passes away just days after his daughter.

After a father and daughter died ten days apart, a family feels like a piece of them is gone.

Dad-of-six On July 12, David Andrew Morris tested positive for coronavirus and was transported to the hospital.

The 50-year-old from Widnes fell extremely ill with the illness and was induced into a coma, at which time his daughter Debbie Morris passed away.

Debbie initially became unwell on Christmas Eve 2020, when she began to have pain on her left side and became unable to eat or drink without becoming violently nauseous and in pain.

The 38-year-old was later diagnosed with ulcerative colitis as well as fatal cancers of the bladder, colon, liver, and lymph nodes, and was given only months to live.

Debbie died on Friday, July 30th, just ten days before her father David died on August 9th.

He is survived by his 56-year-old wife Susan and six children, to whom he was a “amazing father.”

Nat Morris, in a homage to her father, called him a “gentle giant” with a “pure gold” heart.

“My father was the most beautiful, humble, generous, brilliant, kind, compassionate, amusing, funny, fantastic human being on the planet,” she said.

“He had an utterly pure gold heart and was known to everyone as a loving giant; he was a real-life BFG.

“Everyone who met him used to tell me that he reminded them of a giant cuddly teddy bear.

“He had so much time for people, whether he knew them or not. He even had time for complete strangers. He always created time if he didn’t have it, and he was more than anything a man of his word, never breaking a promise.”

Nat said her father was always willing to help others “in any manner he could” and “to the best of his abilities.”

For David’s funeral, a Gofundme website has been put up, with £3,240 in donations thus far.

David “had THE finest sense of humour on the globe and his laughing, even just his smile, was beyond infectious and you always felt joyful to,” Nat wrote on the page.

