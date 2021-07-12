A father of nine was caught carrying £125,000 in heroin in an ASDA bag and was sentenced to life in prison.

Police apprehended a drug dealer with £2,325 in cash in his pocket and £125,000 in heroin wraps in an ASDA bag for life.

Last year, Dyfed-Powys Police in Aberystwyth arrested John James Rooney, 44, of Scardale Road, Norris Green, when he was observed leaving the flat of his Welsh associate, Michael Price.

According to Wales Online, after Price was stopped outside the town’s castle, police discovered him carrying an ASDA bag for life stuffed with 1kg of Heroin wraps, valued roughly £125,000.

Rooney was stopped driving a VW Passat at Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain on the A495 and discovered to have £2,325 in cash in his pocket. His fingerprints were also discovered on the heroin packets.

Rooney’s lawyer, Dyfed Thomas, claimed his client was a father of nine who became a narcotics courier after falling into financial difficulties after losing his job on the oil rigs.

Police issued search warrants in August last year, according to Swansea Crown Court, as part of an investigation into drug supply in the area.

Judge Huw Rees told Rooney that he believed the defendant had been functioning as a courier and that he had given him a discount for his guilty pleas.

The defendant was sentenced to a total of four and a half years in jail, including four and a half years for providing heroin, six months for possessing the cash, and four months for driving while banned, all of which will run consecutively.

He will spend up to half of that time in detention before being released on a conditional release to complete the rest of his sentence in the community.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, with the prohibition being extended by another 27 months to account for the time he will spend in prison.

Price was given a total of nine and a half years in prison for possession with intent to supply and attempting to flee lawful custody, all of which will be served concurrently.

Susan Marie Proffitt, a third member of the narcotics ring, had already been sentenced to 57 months in jail for possessing heroin with the intent to supply.

