A father in Ohio is accused of shooting his son because he would not stop playing the guitar.

A 79-year-old Ohio man has been charged with shooting his adult son after becoming enraged by the latter’s refusal to stop playing guitar.

Fred Hensley Sr., of Blue Ash, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after hurting Fred Hensley Jr., 50, with a.380 handgun during an altercation on Sunday, according to Kansas City.

After his son continued to play guitar for more than an hour, Hensley Sr. became agitated. The suspect stated that he was shooting for the guitar and not his son. According to investigators, the bullet struck the victim on the side of the stomach.

On Sunday, the Blue Ash Police Department responded to a call of a “accidental gunshot” at a home on Mohler Road. Following the shooting, Hensley Sr. phoned the cops.

While waiting for emergency personnel to arrive, the victim allegedly assaulted his father. When the cops came, they discovered the victim had been shot in the stomach and Hensley Sr. had suffered face injuries.

The youngster was taken to the hospital for treatment, but no charges have been filed against him for harming his father. Hensley Sr. was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his facial injuries, but he was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center shortly afterwards.

The firearm, as well as a spent cartridge shell, were discovered at the scene by the cops. During a search of the home, the authorities discovered a guitar with apparent bullet holes, according to Washington News Today.

“Compared to houses without guns, households with guns are associated with a nearly three-fold increase in the chance of a homicide happening in the home,” according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

The academy also discovered that whether the attacker is the victim’s intimate partner or a relative, the likelihood of gun possession and homicide is roughly eight-fold.

A Florida man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s cat after it wandered into his property. Cliffton Anthony Bliss Jr. was charged with the murder of his next-door neighbor, James Arland Taylor Jr. Investigators discovered that Bliss threatened to kill the cat at first, but when the victim asked him not to, he shot the cat.