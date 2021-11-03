A father has been charged with the murder of his daughter’s boyfriend, who allegedly sold her to a sex trafficking ring.

On Friday, Spokane Police arrested and charged John Brooks Eisenman, 60, with first-degree murder. According to court documents obtained by the Spokesman-Review, Eisenman confessed to the murder.

Aaron Sorensen, a 20-year-old man, was the victim.

Sorensen had been stabbed in the stomach numerous times and had been struck with a cinder block. His mouth was taped shut, and zip ties were used to bind his legs and hands. He was placed in the trunk of a Honda Accord from 1991.

“In October 2020, Eisenman found that his teenage daughter had been sold to a Seattle-area sex-trafficking group. Eisenman discovered that his daughter’s boyfriend (now deceased) may have been the one who sold her. “In October 2020, Eisenman was able to retrieve his daughter and return her to the Spokane region,” police said in a press release.

Eisenman learned in November 2020 that Sorenson would be in a specific area and prepared an attack, according to Spokane Major Crimes Unit detectives.

Nearly two weeks ago, a Spokane man discovered the body of a 19-year-old in the trunk of an abandoned automobile. John Eisenman was arrested and charged with murder. The 60-year-old told cops that he killed the adolescent because he accused him of selling his daughter to a sex trafficking network. https://t.co/MHrK0RY8WL “Eisenman awaited the victim’s arrival and confronted [Sorensen].” During that encounter, Eisenman kidnapped the victim and tied him up in the trunk of a car. According to the release, Eisenman “assaulted the victim by bashing him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbing him repeatedly, causing his death.”

After the abandoned automobile was discovered on Oct. 22, the case came together. According to reports, a third person discovered the truck and drove it to Spokane. The driver isn’t thought to have been aware that there was a body inside the vehicle.

Police claimed they found the body after responding to a call about an abandoned car with a “foul odor” coming from it.

Eisenman surrendered to officers without incident, according to police.

Eisenman had never been convicted of a crime in his life. He is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.