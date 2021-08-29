A father and son were sentenced to four years in prison for shooting at black teenagers on ATVs.

After being convicted of firing at two Black teens riding all-terrain vehicles on a country road last year, a white father and son in Mississippi were each sentenced to four years in jail.

Wade According to the Associated Press, Oscar Twiner, 49, of Yazoo City, and his 22-year-old son Lane Twiner, of Jackson, were sentenced in Yazoo County on Friday. Jurors had convicted each guy of two counts of simple assault and one count of intentional mischief just two days before.

According to the Yazoo County district attorney’s office, the penalty for assault charges was doubled once the Twiners’ conduct were deemed hate crimes. Crimes motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, national origin, or gender carry harsher penalties under Mississippi law.

On Sept. 27, 2020, the father and son were arrested after chasing the two youths, who were not named in the report, through Yazoo County. The victims were uninjured, but they claimed to be terrified for their life.

According to Chief Deputy Joseph Head of the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, they were riding their ATVs on a country road near Wade’s property when the father and son got in a pickup and chased them.

Several bullets were fired at the youngsters, and during the chase, the Twiners’ truck collided with one of the ATVs. That night, police were able to collect a 9 millimeter handgun.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff told WLBT that the Twiners claimed they owned land on both sides of the public road where the youths drove the ATVs and stated they shouldn’t have to deal with people riding ATVs.

The Mississippi legislation forbidding the operating of ATVs on public roadways, according to the sheriff, is not strictly enforced. He further said that on the day the Twiners shot the Black kids, other people were riding ATVs near their property.

For simple assault, the Twiners were each sentenced to six months in prison and a $500 fine. Their sentences were doubled to a year and a $1,000 fine after they were found guilty of hate crimes, meaning they would spend two years concurrently for both charges of simple assault, according to The Clarion-Ledger, citing the district attorney’s office.

Because they had three years suspended from their five-year sentence for intentional mischief, the father and son will only serve two years of their five-year sentence. These will run in the same order as the previous sentences.

The Twiners will each serve four years in total.