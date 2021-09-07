A father and daughter who died days apart will be buried together.

A Widnes father and daughter who died just days apart will be buried in an united burial service this week, following morning processions to their favorite spots.

After Covid-19 claimed his life on August 9, David Morris, 50, was hailed by his surviving daughter Nat Morris as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold.”

In July, the former bodybuilder and father-of-six was transported to the hospital with symptoms and put into a coma, where he remained until Debbie, Nat’s sister, died of cancer on July 30.

Their funeral has been rescheduled for this Friday at noon at St Luke’s Church on Pit Lane in Farnworth, with a burial at Widnes Cemetery at 1.30pm and a wake from 2.30-6.30pm at the Halton stadium on Lower House Lane.

Fundraising campaigns have aided the arrangements, which Nat envisioned as a “amazing send-off” for David and a “most exquisite and princessy” final goodbye for Debbie, who had suffered from severe learning disabilities.

A procession will pass by David and Debbie’s favorite places in the morning before the main service, starting at 9.30 a.m. for David’s route and stopping at Dedicated Fitness Gym in Huyton, 10 a.m.; Body FX, High Street, Runcorn, 10:20 a.m.; past Toby Carvery on Earle Road, 10.30 a.m.; and Asda on Milton Road, Widnes, 10.40 a.m.

Debbie’s horse-drawn hearse is scheduled to leave at 11 a.m., going through Kingsway Leisure Centre at 11:50 a.m., The Studio on Lacey Street at 11:25 a.m., and Victoria Park at 12 p.m.

Nat has put up an online feed of the service, hosted by Vimeo, with a link and details available on her Facebook page, after the fundraising plea drew donations from all over the world. This will allow David’s and Debbie’s friends who are unable to attend in person to participate.

Attendees in Widnes are encouraged to dress in David and Debbie’s favorite colors, which are electric or royal blue and pink or purple, respectively.

“If anyone is unable to attend the service, please feel free to stand by any of the areas above to pay your respects when my Dad and Debbie pass by,” Nat wrote on Facebook.

“Anyone is welcome,” says the narrator.

