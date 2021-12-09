A father, aged 80, loses £7,000 to WhatsApp scammers posing as his daughter.

After losing thousands of pounds to cyber crooks on a popular messaging app, a retired father is ‘devastated.’

Scammers messaged Gerry Ellis, 80, out of the blue earlier this month, purporting to be his daughter, according to the Mirror.

He squandered over £7,000 on the texting software Whatsapp because it’seemed to make sense.’

An Android banking fraud that steals money if you answer the phone is being warned about.

“I was just caught and lost nearly £7,000,” he told the Mirror.

“At the time, my daughter was going through a divorce, and it seemed reasonable.

“The text indicated she’d changed her phone number and bank account as a result of the divorce and needed money to pay a bill, so I said sure.”

“She sent a cheque for £2,800.” She stated it was for a medical expense that she didn’t want to discuss when I inquired what it was for.

“I checked the name and doctor online, and it was a legitimate doctor, so I paid it.” This happened four times in all, and each time they requested assistance to pay their emergency costs.” Despite his bank’s initial refusal to process the transaction, Gary called them to give them the go light, and after double-checking, it was approved.

“My bank originally blocked it, but I phoned them to okay it, and they conducted some checks and put it through,” the retired father explained.

“It’s a highly devious ruse.” I realized it was suspicious after the fifth attempt. “I’m heartbroken.” Gary took pictures of the discussion and submitted it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime.

But the harsh reality is that he is not alone, as con artists continue to invent new ways to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Official numbers show that about £50,000 has already been lost to ‘hey mom’ and ‘hello dad’ frauds, with scammers acting as family members to deceive individuals into paying over thousands of pounds on the messaging app.

Between August and October, 25 cases of the fraud were reported to Action Fraud, resulting in victims losing a total of £48,356.

These scams frequently begin with a text or phone call. “The summary has come to an end.”