A fatal Surfside condo collapse occurred as a result of the construction of a high-rise building next door, according to a lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, the development of a luxury structure next to Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, precipitated the collapse that killed 98 people in June.

On behalf of Champlin Towers South victims and family members, the lawsuit was filed late Tuesday. It argues that construction on the building next door harmed and destabilized the structure, which was already in need of extensive repairs.

Champlin Towers “was an older structure in need of routine repairs and maintenance,” according to the lawsuit, “but it was not until excavation and construction began on the luxury high-rise condominium complex next door” that the building became unsafe.

When Champlin Towers collapsed unexpectedly early on June 24th, it was in the middle of a 40-year structural study. Multiple federal and state investigations are currently underway, as well as lawsuits filed by victims, families, and condo owners.

Between 2016 and 2019, vibrations induced by excavation, pile-driving, and other construction operations at Eighty Seven Park allegedly damaged the fragile structure, according to the lawsuit. After developers purchased a minor road separating the two, groundwater was also channeled from the new building to the Champlain Towers property basement.

“The fall might have been avoided totally,” the lawsuit claims.

According to an attorney involved in the case, the lawsuit does not specify a precise figure for damages, but it may be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Developers of Eighty Seven Park, an engineering firm, the Champlain Towers South condo association, and a Miami law firm are among the nine defendants in the complaint.

The defendants denied that the collapse of the structure was caused by the construction of Eighty Seven Park. The 18-story structure is located just south of the Champlain Towers site in Surfside, in Miami Beach.

“As many media publications have established, Champlain Towers South was wrongly built, poorly constructed, considerably underfunded, and insufficiently maintained and repaired,” stated 8701 Collins Development LLC attorney David B. Weinstein.

In an email, Weinstein stated, “We expect a comprehensive evaluation of the facts—and the ongoing inquiry by NIST—will affirm our viewpoint.”

This new 169-page complaint might lead to a class action lawsuit on behalf of all victims and their families. It was filed in Miami-Dade County as part of an ongoing case. This is a condensed version of the information.