A fatal accident investigation will be conducted into a fire at a high-end hotel.

After an earlier Crown Office judgment against one was overturned, a fatal accident enquiry will be held into a hotel fire that claimed the lives of two guests.

On December 18, 2017, a fire at the five-star Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond killed Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, both from London.

At a hearing in Dumbarton Sheriff Court in January this year, hotel operator Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) Ltd was fined £500,000 and a night porter was handed a community payback order for the fire.

The Crown Office earlier ruled that the circumstances of the fatalities had been established and that a fatal accident investigation would not serve the public interest any better (FAI).

An independent Crown Office assessment ruled that an FAI should be convened after Mr Midgley’s family requested a re-evaluation of that decision.

“This was a horrific fire that caused two deaths and placed the lives of many more in jeopardy,” a Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesman said.

“Information on the causes and circumstances of Mr Midgley’s and Mr Dyson’s deaths was produced in court during two prosecutions. The incidents have resulted in significant adjustments and lessons have been learned.

“However, an independent Crown counsel with no prior experience in this matter found that there are broader public interest issues surrounding guest safety and building fire safety that should be addressed in a fatal accident investigation.

“The procurator fiscal has begun work on this investigation, and there are a number of legal formalities that must be completed before it can begin. In this process, the meticulous work done in the preparation of the prosecutions will be important.

“Whatever happens next will be communicated to the families.”

During the incident, more than 200 people were evacuated from the building, including a family of two adults and a child who were rescued and carried to the hospital by ladder. They were eventually released.

The fire was reported to the Dumbarton Sheriff Court in January. (This is a brief piece.)