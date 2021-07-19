A farmer’s foot has been amputated after he was shot twice by marauding bandits.

After two years of physicians fighting to preserve his foot, a farmer shot by criminals during a harrowing heist at his house will have it amputated this week.

During the arrest of a gang from Kirkby who burst into the 65-year-home old’s in Aughton, West Lancashire, the dreadful diagnosis for Charles Baldwin was revealed.

Ringleader Alan Daniels, dubbed “Docker” in underworld circles, shot the pig farmer twice, once in the knee and then in the ankle, which a court stated was “completely needless.”

The thug, a hired hitman with a troubling history of firearms crime, was increasingly irritated by what he saw as Mr Baldwin’s failure to comply quickly enough with his demands, as well as the lack of money and valuables made available.

Mr Baldwin’s wounded foot was slated to be amputated on Thursday after a struggle to preserve it ended in futile, it was heard today at Preston Crown Court.

He’s had 19 operations in three separate hospitals over the course of two years, “with agonizing recovery times and infections,” and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

“The impact of this occurrence is totally life-changing and unfair, and it leaves the farm in a very vulnerable position,” Mr Baldwin said in a dramatic victim impact statement.

“When the crooks broke into our home, they completely wrecked our life and caused us a great deal of unneeded suffering.

“Through no fault of our own, we are serving our own life sentence.

“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.”

Mr Baldwin described himself as “never walked since” and “limited to a wheelchair, continuously in excruciating pain.”

“This attack put an end to my world; I spent several months in the hospital, where doctors worked miracles to save my leg,” he continued.

In April, experts removed bones from Mr Baldwin’s body in order to make an ankle, with the goal of fusing it together so Mr Baldwin could bear weight on it and regain movement.

However, it looks that this all in vain.

Mr Baldwin has not worked on the farm since the attack on the Back House Lane residence on July 28, 2019