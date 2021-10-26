A far-right group formed to protest COVID restrictions has grown to 115,000 members in a year, according to a report.

People’s Rights, a far-right organisation created by Ammon Bundy, has apparently expanded by 11,000 members in a year, despite Bundy’s claims to the contrary.

According to a survey released last week by the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, the organization has grown by 53% in the previous year, with more than 33,000 members across the United States and Canada, according to the Associated Press.

“The IREHR report is completely false. I’m not sure where they got their information.” According to the Associated Press, Bundy claims that People’s Rights now has 62,337 members as of Saturday.

The People’s Rights website asked readers, “Who would you call right now if you needed help protecting your rights against a government agency?” Regulations such as vaccine requirements, according to the website, might constitute a “call to action” for the group to speak out against the government.

People’s Rights political theory, according to IREHR research director Chuck Tanner, is based on a “pre-Civil War understanding of the United States Constitution” and Christian nationalism.

“People’s Rights is a group that promotes extremely radical views about abolishing civil rights in the United States. This is an anti-Democratic and bigoted social force with a large base “Tanner remarked.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Bundy defended his organization, stating that People’s Rights does not espouse any ideology other than the values outlined in the Declaration of Independence. Bundy stated that the group is not anti-government, but rather a collection of people who want their liberties protected, and that he and other members would be willing to take action against the government if necessary.

“If the government is attempting to take away our liberties, we must band together to fight them. It happens all the time. We don’t have to get all up over it. All we have to do now is show up and band together to get through it “Bundy explained.

Bundy commented, "I'm delighted they underreported so the FBI doesn't think we're too big of a threat to 'democracy.'" "If we continue to develop at our current rate, the FBI may become envious and throw me in jail for no cause." People's Rights was founded by Bundy in response to a backlash against public health initiatives adopted at the time.