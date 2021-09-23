A famous Merseyside statue previously created a “public outcry” in the town.

The Queen Victoria monument in Southport has a rich history.

The monument, which is housed in a Grade II listed property on Nevill Street, has been a popular tourist attraction in the seaside town for almost a century.

But, as it turns out, it was once a source of contention among Sandgrounders.

The monument was erected in 1903, two years after Queen Victoria’s death in 1901, and was designed and sculpted by world-renowned artist George Frampton.

Her Majesty is depicted in her prime, holding the crown jewels – the sceptre in her right hand, the orb in her left hand, and the crown atop her head – in an imposing statue atop a massive stone pedestal.

The statue of Queen Victoria was supposed to be placed along the promenade, which is one of Southport’s busiest tourist attractions.

The site, however, was regarded unworthy by the general people.

The busy strip of pubs, hotels, and eateries, which is also home to Southport’s ever-friendly seagull population, was deemed far too noisy and hence unfit for a member of royalty, according to Sangrounders.

The council revised their plans in reaction to the outcry and built a house for the bronze Queen on Lord Street, on the plaza outside what is now the Atkinson Theatre.

The statue was transferred to Nevill Street less than 10 years later, closer to where it was initially supposed to be placed.

Queen Victoria stood there, staring west, out over the Irish Sea and the Southport shore.

She remained the “crown gem” of the popular coastal town tourist destination for about 100 years, overlooking the water.

The Mersey Waterfront Regional Park, the European Regional Development Fund, and Sefton Council, under the Local Transport Plan allocation, invested £1.5 million in Nevill Street in 2006.

Queen Victoria was transferred to Liverpool to be restored by staff at National Museums Liverpool while her residence was being redecorated.

When she returned, Queen Victoria stayed on Nevill Street but turned around to face east, towards the Lord Street war memorial obelisk, which honors the troops who died fighting for their country in WWI and WWII.

The two Grade II listed structures now have a direct line of sight.

