A family’s stray dog mauls their 8-day-old baby to death.

A female dog mauled a newborn child to death in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The dog, which had been adopted from the streets, allegedly attacked the baby, who was only eight days old, at a home on South Church Street at 5:00 a.m., according to ABC11.

According to the authorities, the incident will be investigated as an accident.

Johnston County Animal Control took in the dog, a pitbull, and it will be euthanized. According to the New York Post, she will be put down after being detained for 72 hours.

“First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said police chief Josh Gibson.

The dog was obviously homeless and in need of assistance, and the family had taken her in just because she was an animal in need.

“The dog was a stray that wandered into their house and was permitted to stay for a few days.” It wasn’t your average (family) dog. They simply observed a needy animal and took it into their home.” The News & Observer reported on Gibson’s comments.

“It’s already one of the most horrible situations that can happen to a person… something that they have no comprehension or reasoning as to how or why this happened,” he added, adding that the family had requested privacy.

According to Johnston County Report, first responders such as the fire department, EMS employees, 911 dispatchers, and law enforcement officers who responded to the crime scene would be offered counseling.

Hunderts of dog bites are recorded each year in local counties and cities. According to a July investigation by ABC11, 245 occurrences were reported in Wake County in 2020, for a total of 1,800 incidences in the previous five years.

Jennifer Federico, the director of Wake County Animal Services, said that the best way to prevent such attacks is to: “With any dog, don’t let your guard down. They’re all equipped with teeth. Every dog has the potential to bite. That is a form of communication between them. So, be vigilant.”