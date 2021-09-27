A Family Friend Called Gabby Petito a “Beautiful Soul” Before Her Funeral.

According to the Associated Press, as family, friends, and even strangers came Sunday to pay their respects to Gabby Petito, a family friend described the 22-year-old as a “wonderful soul” who “affected everyone” before and after her abduction and death.

One week after Petito’s body was discovered and amid a continuing manhunt for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, the funeral home viewing took place in Holbrook, roughly 35 miles outside New York City.

Desiree Keeffe, a friend of Petito’s mother, Nicole, described her as a “wonderful spirit” who was “full of life and constantly smiling.” Petito showed love to others and “touched everyone, like she did now,” according to Keefe.

According to the Associated Press, Petito was remembered as a pleasant person who was “always willing to help someone else” by Lexi Ruiz, who managed a cafe in Patchogue where she had worked. “She shone like a star. “The place lit up wherever she went,” Ruiz recalled.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Two fire trucks were parked on either side of the funeral home, each with its ladder extended, and firefighters were observed filing into the building in a queue. A chain link fence across the street was covered in posters with Petito’s image and sentiments like “She changed the globe.”

Petito’s parents reported her missing on September 11 after she didn’t answer her phone or respond to texts for several days when she and Laundrie were visiting national parks in the West.

Her body was located in a remote area of northwestern Wyoming last Sunday. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island, but moved to Florida to live with his parents in recent years.

Hundreds of floral arrangements and childhood images of Petito lined the walls of the funeral home, some depicting her travels. “I don’t know you, but your story broke me,” read one floral arrangement received from Norwalk, Connecticut.

Mourners were met with a banner that said “Let it Be,” a poem that began with the sentence “Do not cry for me since I am free.”

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, which means she was murdered by someone else. However, medical examiners in Wyoming haven’t revealed how she died since more autopsy results are waiting.

The pair documented their trip in a white Ford on social media. This is a condensed version of the information.