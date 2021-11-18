A family discovered a stowaway Roadrunner in a cross-country moving van.

When unloading their moving truck following their cross-country trip from Las Vegas, Nevada to Westbrook, Maine, a family was taken aback when they spotted a stowaway roadrunner.

After Brian Pointer noticed some bird droppings, he discovered the bird in a front storage compartment of the truck.

Brian heard something and when he looked up, he saw the roadrunner, according to Gary Pointer of ABC member station KTNV. The family decided to seek assistance from Aviation Haven.

Although the roadrunner spent four days cooped up in a transport truck, Diane Winn, co-founder of Aviation Haven, told The Washington Newsday that he seemed “absolutely OK,” adding that he has been easy-going and tolerant.

Because of the rain, the roadrunner may have been able to make it through the trek.

Winn said she understood there was a leak in the truck somewhere.

“Water was dripping into the vehicle and collecting on a piece of furniture,” she explained, “so there was a drinking area.”

Because there were bird droppings on the vehicle, it’s likely the roadrunner was able to find a food supply there. The roadrunner was rather emaciated when he was brought in for an evaluation, according to Winn, but he is confident that he will gain strength and that he will be able to return to his natural environment.

When no one will ever truly comprehend how the roadrunner felt while going across the country or adjusting to a whole new habitat, Winn believes the narrative is tragic.

“Inadvertently, he was taken hundreds of kilometers away from his home,” she explained. “I’m trying to see it from the perspective of a bird, and that can be frightening.” Roadrunners are primarily found in the arid grasslands and low deserts of the southeast, according to All About Birds. Poisonous prey such as venomous lizards, scorpions, and rattlesnakes make up the majority of their diet.

Avian Haven, according to Winn, has set up a nice space for the roadrunner to dwell in while the organization works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. This is a condensed version of the information.