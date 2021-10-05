A Facebook outage has sent QAnon’s followers into a frenzy of conspiracy theories.

After Facebook and other social media applications went down for many hours, QAnon conspiracy theorists went crazy.

The outage, which lasted nearly six hours on Monday and affected Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, left billions of users unable to access their accounts.

On Monday, Facebook’s stock plunged 4.9 percent, wiping $40 billion off the company’s value.

Facebook blamed the outage on system faults and stated that no user data had been compromised in a statement.

While the sites went down, QAnon conspiracy theorists—many of whom have moved away from the big social media platforms—started to speculate on what the outage meant.

On Telegram, John Sabal, also known as QAnon John, questioned whether the outage was caused by the so-called “Blackout.”

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe the event would result in a 10-day nationwide blackout, followed by widespread arrests of global elites participating in a child sex trafficking ring.

To back up his claim, QAnon John cited a post from Monday on the messageboard website 4Chan—written by someone claiming to work for “a big worldwide internet entity” who stated a global internet outage would impact social media networks first, then the rest of the internet, and last 15 minutes.

“Someone on the /pol/ (4Chan politics board) knew what was coming,” he claimed. “Could this be the blackout?” says the narrator.

A few minutes after the disruption, this website discovered that the post had been spread. Several people on the racist-slur-infested messageboard caught up on this.

After whistleblower Frances Haugen made several stunning claims about Facebook, Ron Watkins, the guy accused by some of being behind the QAnon conspiracy cult, questioned whether the outage could have been a sort of damage control.

“Is Facebook down because of the FB whistleblower?” Watkins asked on Telegram, sharing his erroneous claim. Shutting down your service is the nuclear option of ensuring a specific item is not shared on your platform,

“It could also be a ploy to divert your attention away from the whistleblower.”

QAnon John and Ron Watkins have a combined Telegram following of hundreds of thousands of people.

They will also be appearing at this month’s For God and Country: Patriot Double Down weekend convention that will host several people who follow the. This is a condensed version of the information.