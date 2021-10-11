A Euromillions winner is relocating to Liverpool, while teenagers are being threatened with being shot in a gang battle.

Good afternoon, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A Euromillions Lotto winner has relocated to Liverpool and admits to spending the majority of her time there.

Jane Park, a former Edinburgh office clerk, won the £1 million prize when she was still a teenager in 2013.

According to Edinburgh Live, she confirmed on Instagram that she now spends 90% of her time in Liverpool.

Three women were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man was named after them.

Neighbors in a peaceful residential area witnessed spectacular scenes when three youths were apprehended by armed cops.

After reports of three individuals nearby, perhaps armed with a pistol, video shot at the scene shows guns and dog units on Poplars Avenue in Warrington.

Officers can be heard ordering a group of people to lie face down on the ground in the video.

In Liverpool’s city center, a brawl broke out between a big group of males.

The battle, which was captured on tape, shows roughly 12 guys fighting on North John Street. Footage, which was obtained by a witness and is believed to be from this weekend, opens with chaotic scenes of a huge group of men throwing fists.