A eerie look inside a decrepit former school that has been vandalized and set on fire.

A haunting video was shot of a decrepit Merseyside school that has been abandoned for nearly two decades.

Margaret Beavan School in West Derby, which closed in 2004 after 16 years.

Despite being Grade II listed, the Almonds Green building has become more dilapidated and has been a target for vandals, with firefighters being called out on several times to put out deliberate fires, the most recent of which occurred in October.

Footage captured in September by urban explorer Daniel Sims, often known on social media as Bearded Reality, reveals how the school has continued to deteriorate over the years.

Daniel conducted a tour of the facility with buddies in an 18-minute video posted to his YouTube page.

The video shows plants overgrowing and filling entire rooms once inside the decrepit building.

In one room, which is thought to be a former classroom, the shells of desks are strewn across the floor, and indications of a fire can be seen throughout the blackened walls.

There are brightly colored doors leading to what appears to be a hallway, and beyond one of them is a block of toilets.

Bookshelves, children’s seats, and keyboards are strewn about in another, larger room.

Despite being abandoned, one classroom still has a functioning chalkboard.

“They stopped using them quite a while ago,” Daniel remarked in the video, “and it’s odd to see it like this because I used to use one of those when I was younger.”

“Today’s children will never see that.”

Pictures of several persons are strewn across the floor in the same room.

The old school gym, complete with gymnastic poles, basketball hoops, and a rope swing, was also discovered by Daniel and his buddies.

To the explorer’s amazement, an ancient kayak is hidden in what appears to be a changing room.

“Well, part of one of the buildings had been set on fire, which was sad,” Daniel told The Washington Newsday.

“However, the strangest thing was the random kayak.

“It was also interesting to observe how beautifully the gym was kept.”

The previous school, on the other hand, might now be converted into luxurious residences.

