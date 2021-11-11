A dying man was arrested for Indecent Exposure after ‘Mooning’ at a speed camera for his bucket list.

A retired lecturer in Worcestershire, England, was jailed after flashing his bare buttocks at a speed camera van to fulfill a bucket list request. He had lately learned that he was terminally sick.

According to local newspaper The Shuttle, Darrell Meekcom, 55, “flashed [his]bottom” at a speed camera van parked along Stourbridge Road in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Friday.

“I got back in the car and pulled up my [pants].” I didn’t give it a second thought. The publication reported Meekcom as stating, “It was a good laugh.”

Meekcom had written a bucket list after being diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a terminal disorder that affects the nervous system, and one of the items on it was to perform the act.

According to Meekcom, who also has Parkinson’s Disease, the average life expectancy after an MSA diagnosis is six years, albeit this varies from person to person.

Witnesses chuckled at Meekcom’s conduct, but 20 minutes after he returned to his Coley Close house, police came knocking on his door to arrest him for indecent exposure and unsafe driving. “There’s no way I’m going out there,” Meekcom told his wife as three additional squad cars emerged over the following five minutes. Meekcom stated he was “too afraid to go out” at the time and that the scenario was “very terrifying.” However, after his front door and fence were allegedly destroyed, he stepped outside to meet police in his garden.

Six cops attempted to hold Meekcom, and he was dragged to the ground, where he claimed he was struck in the head.

Meekcom was described by the BBC as saying, “I did not resist arrest once, and I believed the response was completely inappropriate in the circumstances.”

According to a report by The Guardian, video of the event showed Meekcom lying on the ground and explaining to police that he was terminally ill and would struggle to breathe.

“I had the impression that I had been assaulted. It was blatant bullying “Meekcom explained.

Meekcom speculated that police may have considered him as a “large fellow” who posed a “danger.” He said that authorities could have killed him “quite easy.”

Meekcom speculated that police may have considered him as a "large fellow" who posed a "danger." He said that authorities could have killed him "quite easy."

Later that day, Meekcom was freed from detention, but his vision was clouded and he had a seizure. He was taken to Kidderminster Hospital and then referred to Worcestershire Royal Hospital due to concerns that he had a bleed on the brain.