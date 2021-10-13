A DWP bonus may be available if you get Universal Credit or HMRC Tax Credits.

Claimants of Universal Credit or HMRC Tax Credits may be eligible for a bonus.

Universal Credit is a monthly stipend that assists with living expenses.

A Working Tax Credit, on the other hand, is money given to low-income workers to help them earn more money.

According to the Daily Record, both people receiving Universal Credit and those receiving Working Tax Credit may be eligible for a scheme meant to assist them raise their savings by 50%.

And money-saving expert Martin Lewis and the MoneySavingExpert.com team have pushed this particular savings initiative so hard that fresh research from the DWP and HMRC has credited a big part of the scheme’s success to them.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, 2,743 Help to Save consumers completed an online survey, and 33 follow-up qualitative depth interviews were conducted throughout March 2021.

It read: “Customers of Help to Save are mostly working women with children at home, according to the study, which matches the general profile of the Tax Credit population. A third of the population is made up of single parents. MoneySavingExpert was discovered to be an important source of information on the scheme.” “Customer attitudes on Help to Save are extremely favorable, with a significant majority recommending the plan to others,” according to the research. The complete report on Help to Save may be seen on the GOV.UK website here.

What is the definition of “Help to Save”?

Thousands of people on a low income or receiving certain benefits may be eligible to participate in the Help to Save account.

It’s a government-run program that gives people on Working Tax Credits or Universal Credit a 50p bonus for every £1 they save over the course of up to four years.

It is also possible to withdraw funds from the account, but there is a catch: the bonus payout is determined by the amount of money you deposit.

Even if you are unable to put money aside for savings at this time, open an account while you are eligible to do so because you are not required to deposit any funds.