A Dutch court has ruled that border police can use ethnicity as a search criterion.

A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday that ethnicity can be one of the criteria used by border police to pick persons for border checks, but it cannot be the only one.

Plaintiffs who opposed the use of ethnicity as a criterion for selecting passengers at airports, trains, and buses from European Union destinations were unsuccessful in the Hague District Court.

The Marechaussee police unit conducts the checks to prevent persons from entering and remaining in the Netherlands illegally.

“The court has ruled that the checks, as conducted by the Royal Marechaussee, do not violate the law against discrimination,” said spokesperson Jeannette Honee.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The verdict came in a case taken against the government by two people, backed by civil rights organizations, who claimed that officers singled them out for checks because of their skin color.

Lawyers informed the court that one of the plaintiffs, Mpanzu Bamenga, an Eindhoven municipal councilor who was born in Congo, was chosen for a check when he flew back to the Netherlands from Rome in part because he “didn’t appear Dutch.”

“Every time I return to my homeland of the Netherlands, I am stopped because of my ethnicity,” Bamenga told The Associated Press.

“We had thought that the court would basically find today that ethnicity cannot be part of a risk profile,” he continued, “but the court ruled differently, which is very disappointing.”

He stated that he was committed to pursuing the issue for as long as it took.

He stated, “We have a very great goal – a mission of equal rights and equal opportunity.” “It’s not a sprint, but it’s clearly a marathon,” says the narrator. We realize it’ll be a long road, but we’re prepared to fight for it, and we will.”

Jelle Klaas, a lawyer, called the judgment a “mistake” that “leaves the door open for ethnic profiling.”

A call to the military ministry, which is in charge of the border police, was not immediately returned.

The case takes place against the backdrop of a greater debate in the Netherlands regarding race, inequality, and prejudice.

Last year, the Black Lives Matter movement swept the globe. This is a condensed version of the information.