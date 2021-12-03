A drunken sheriff was sentenced to home confinement after causing damage to two boats while attempting to dock.

According to The Associated Press, an Arizona county sheriff pleaded guilty Thursday to driving a boat while intoxicated and hitting two individuals trying to dock the boat, and was sentenced to probation and two days of home confinement.

In August, Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, 48, was trying to help a buddy land a boat on Lake Powell with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent, which was significantly above the legal limit.

He was sentenced to a year of probation, two days of home confinement, and a $500 fine, as well as being barred from entering the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Powell, and from drinking alcohol while on probation.

With a blood alcohol level of 0.119 percent and 0.113 percent, Rhodes allegedly attempted to park the boat three times, hitting two other boats nearby, causing $2,000 in damages, according to the police report. Rhodes claimed he was responsible for the $400 in repairs.

The sheriff, who is serving his first term, expressed regret for the error and stated that he had completed the compulsory boating safety training and substance addiction treatment program as part of the plea agreement.

“I should have said no and didn’t, and that’s my fault,” he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles during the hearing. “I’ve never shied away from taking responsibilities.” Bibles praised him for accepting responsibility for his actions and not abusing his position of power to evade punishment. If all goes well, the judge said she would consider ending his probation early.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rhodes was issued two citations, one for operating a watercraft while intoxicated and the other for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08 percent, the legal limit in Arizona.

A maximum of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine was imposed on each misdemeanor citation.

Last year, Rhodes, a Republican, ran unopposed and is only accountable to the people. He can’t be dismissed or disciplined.

Rhodes claimed he was drinking with relatives and friends at a lake near the Arizona-Utah border, with designated boat operators who weren’t drinking.

When a friend had difficulty docking a yacht, Rhodes suggested he could help. This is a condensed version of the information.